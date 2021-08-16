Minot police continue to investigate Sunday homicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Police Department is investigating a homicide from Sunday.

Police say they were called to a southwest Minot address at about 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting, and found a 50-year-old woman dead.

Police say the victim’s name was Carrie Welnel, of Minot.

Officers say they located the suspect, a 23-year-old man who police say was Caleb Heyward-Trieb.

He was also found dead a short distance away in the backyard of a residence.

Police say there were no signs of trauma on the suspect, and his cause of death is undetermined. An autopsy will soon be done on his body.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police say no other suspects are being pursued.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.