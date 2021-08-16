Minot Afghanistan veteran reacts to fall of country to Taliban

MINOT, N.D. – As the Biden Administration approaches its September 11 date to pull out all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, chaos and violence have erupted in cities across the middle-eastern country as the Taliban overtook most of its major cities.

This led to the U.S. sending 3,000 troops back in last Friday, calling into question the original decision to pull out.

Your News Leader spoke with a Minot man who served in Afghanistan for several years about the decision to withdraw troops.

Army veteran Alan Hackman has spent much of his life in the service.

“In 1989, I joined the Army. I was like 20 years old and I went to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, basic training,” Hackman recalled.

Hackman wrapped up his military career in Afghanistan in 2012, a tour unlike any other he had been on.

“It was really intense, really stressful,” said Hackman.

Hackman said he believes that Biden’s decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan is a mistake.

“It’s all going to go back to the way it was. And I feel bad for the young girls over there in Afghanistan who go to school. What’s going to happen to those young girls? Schools are getting attacked now,” said Hackman.

A mistake that played out in the early part of the 2000s.

“Maybe two or three years, we’ll be back over there again. I got a gut feeling. Look at Desert Storm? We went back again in, 2003, we invaded Iraq again. We never learn anything,” said Hackman.

Following the collapse of the Afghan government on Sunday, President Biden said that the fall came faster than anticipated but he stands by his decision.

“Afghanistan, political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed. American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” said Biden during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The mission of the current troops on the ground in Afghanistan is to get U.S. people and allies out safely and quickly, and then withdrawal entirely.

The Pentagon confirms there are roughly 2,500 troops in Kabul and that more are arriving Monday, with the hopes of having 3,500 troops on the ground by the end of the day.

