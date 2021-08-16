Lake Audubon boat ramps to be unusable until November

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish issued an alert Monday that five of the six boat ramps on Lake Audubon will be unusable in the next couple weeks.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning to lower the water level of the lake for repairs and maintenance to the Snake Creek Pumping Plant. It’s expected to hit its lowest point around October 1, and to be refilled around mid-November.

The East Totten Trail boat ramp near U.S. Highway 83 will remain open.

