Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Assistant Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Brian Reinke said “a few hundred” acres of pasture burned in a wildfire northeast of Bismarck Sunday afternoon. Bismarck Rural Fire responded around 4:20 p.m. and saw a row of trees on fire in a field about a mile east of the Burleigh County Highway Department building.

The wind quickly pushed the fire north, Reinke said the burn path was narrow making it easier to get under control. Most of the fire was under control by 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

No injuries or damage is reported at this time. No evacuations are expected.

Bismarck Rural Fire, Bismarck Fire Department, Sterling Fire, North Dakota Forest Service and Burleigh County Highway Department fought the fire.

