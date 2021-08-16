Advertisement

Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck

Bismarck wildfire
Bismarck wildfire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Assistant Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Brian Reinke said “a few hundred” acres of pasture burned in a wildfire northeast of Bismarck Sunday afternoon. Bismarck Rural Fire responded around 4:20 p.m. and saw a row of trees on fire in a field about a mile east of the Burleigh County Highway Department building.

The wind quickly pushed the fire north, Reinke said the burn path was narrow making it easier to get under control. Most of the fire was under control by 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

No injuries or damage is reported at this time. No evacuations are expected.

Bismarck Rural Fire, Bismarck Fire Department, Sterling Fire, North Dakota Forest Service and Burleigh County Highway Department fought the fire.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
Emme Aipperspach
Trip to Target saves Bismarck woman’s life
Chad Isaak (left), Allison Rees, ATF imprint/impression analyst (right)
Investigators unsure of motive as Chad Isaak’s personal items were presented as evidence on day ten of trial
Hay
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for hay thieves

Latest News

Elks Aquatic Center
Families staying cool in triple digit heat
Fill the Boot event
Motorcycle club and Mandan business raising money for Glenburn Rural Fire Department
Minot Police
Minot Police inviting community to see if they have what it takes
East Totten Trail boat ramp under repair
East Totten Trail boat ramp under repair