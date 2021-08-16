Advertisement

Fundraiser auction items stolen from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue

Stolen table from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen table from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has its annual Woofstock fundraiser this Saturday.

However, over the past weekend, fundraiser organizers say someone broke into its Mandan storage unit and stole more than $5,000 in auction items. These items include several hand-crafted pieces of woodworking, which organizers called unique and irreplaceable.

“It’s really unfortunate that the bad actions of a few have dampened the spirits of what is a great rescue. But, you know what, we’re resilient. We will recover. We will go on,” said Jean Schafer, a Furry Friends volunteer.

Volunteers with Furry Friends say a police report was filed, but security camera footage didn’t show anything. If you have information on the whereabouts of these items, message the Furry Friends Facebook page.

Stolen dog bed from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen dog bed from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen dog bed from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen dog bed from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen table from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen table from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen dog bed from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit
Stolen dog bed from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's Mandan storage unit

