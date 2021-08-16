Advertisement

Families staying cool in triple digit heat

Elks Aquatic Center
Elks Aquatic Center(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The triple digit heat means more people are trying to stay cool. The Hillside and Wachter pools are already closed for the season so the Elks Aquatic Center in downtown Bismarck is nearing capacity. Lifeguards said its a sign of the times as they too get ready to close for the season.

The Elks pool closes for the season next Sunday, the 22nd at 6 p.m. Lifeguards said they’ll already preparing for next summer.

