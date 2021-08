LAKE AUDUBON, N.D. - The East Totten Trail boat ramp at Lake Audubon will be under repair for the next few weeks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are doing concrete repairs on the boat ramp at the East Totten Trail Recreation Area.

The ramp will be open, but delays and restrictions are expected.

Repairs are expected to wrap up mid-October.

