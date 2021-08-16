Donny Schatz - World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Knoxville Nationals just finished on Saturday. It’s the biggest sprint car race in the world. North Dakota’s Donny Schatz did not win his 11th title, but he was the runner-up to Kyle Larson.

For his efforts, Schatz picked up $89,000. Donny says being a member of the World of Outlaws is a dream come true. A dream that started very early.

Donny Schatz, ten-time World of Outlaws Champion, said: “The excitement I had as a child when my father took me to the races at NoDak Speedway when I was five years old. The sprint cars were always the loudest and the nosiest and the most fun to watch so that kind of got me at a young age and we had the luxury of coming to this race, the Knoxville Nationals, at a young age. It’s just something that you just had a serious interest in and dreamt of being a World of Outlaw driver someday and then when you get the taste of that, when you get the opportunity to go race on the road with these guys and you realize how hard it is, 95% of America will never understand how hard it is to race 100 races all across the country three times. The mental and physical anguish of it, but the joys of success make it what it is, so it’s just something that’s always been there. You don’t have time to be anything but competitive. I think it keeps you young. I think it keeps you vibrant. It keeps you alive and there’s always something to shoot for because you can win one day and the next might be completely different it’s all in your hands and it’s been a great ride.”

Schatz and the World of Outlaws are in Grand Forks, Fargo and Sioux Falls later this week.

