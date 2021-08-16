Domestic violence, drugs may have played role in Sunday homicide in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader is learning more information about the investigation into a homicide Sunday in Minot.

Minot Police said they responded to a report of a shooting near 24th Street SW around 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said 50-year-old Carrie Welnel was found dead in her home.

With the help of witnesses, police located the body of the suspect, 23-year-old Caleb Heyward-Treib, a few blocks away from Welnel’s residence in a backyard, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Police Chief John Klug said the murder appears to be an incident of domestic violence, as Treib was an ex-boyfriend of Welnel’s daughter.

He added drugs may have played a role in Treib’s actions and death, but police are awaiting an autopsy report.

“Commonly drugs, alcohol, even in a domestic situation, a lot of times comes into play and I think that’s probably going to be the case again, it’s just going to take a little bit of time to determine exactly what that tie is,” said Klug.

Klug said it should be a few weeks until they get that report.

He said he believes it was an isolated incident.

