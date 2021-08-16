Deputy Secretary of the Interior visits North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Senators are hosting the Deputy Secretary of the Interior this week. They met on Monday morning to discuss energy production and water infrastructure in North Dakota.

“The spirit that was shown from everybody around the table to promote innovation and reduce emissions and lead to cleaner energy development is the major takeaway,” said Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau.

“His reference to the legislation like the Dakota Water Resources Act: this water development was promised to North Dakota. So this is about the federal government living up to that promise,” said Senator John Hoeven.

On Tuesday, Senator Hoeven and Deputy Secretary Beaudreau will travel to Teddy Roosevelt National Park, where they will review the park’s maintenance needs and discuss things like access to federal lands for grazing.

