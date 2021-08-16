Advertisement

Deputy Secretary of the Interior visits North Dakota

North Dakota's Senators hosting the Deputy Secretary of the Interior
North Dakota's Senators hosting the Deputy Secretary of the Interior(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Senators are hosting the Deputy Secretary of the Interior this week. They met on Monday morning to discuss energy production and water infrastructure in North Dakota.

“The spirit that was shown from everybody around the table to promote innovation and reduce emissions and lead to cleaner energy development is the major takeaway,” said Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau.

“His reference to the legislation like the Dakota Water Resources Act: this water development was promised to North Dakota. So this is about the federal government living up to that promise,” said Senator John Hoeven.

On Tuesday, Senator Hoeven and Deputy Secretary Beaudreau will travel to Teddy Roosevelt National Park, where they will review the park’s maintenance needs and discuss things like access to federal lands for grazing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
Crash
Woman dies in Adams County crash

Latest News

World of Outlaws Donny Schatz
Donny Schatz - World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals
weaning calves early
Ranchers forced to wean calves early due to drought conditions
DNA Test results Isaak trial
DNA test results shown on day 11 of Mandan Murder Trial
Wheat harvest rolls on
Wheat harvest rolls on