Burleigh County getting first military and veteran monument

Veterans Monument plan
Veterans Monument plan(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Bismarck City Commission approved plans for the county’s first veterans monument. It is planned to be erected on the Burleigh County Courthouse grounds in downtown Bismarck for the summer of 2022. 

This will be one of the first in the country to feature the newly added Space Force branch. Its seal will join the seals of all military branches on one of the three pillars of black granite. It will be the first and only monument in the county dedicated to those who have and continue to serve in all parts of the military.

Burleigh Country Veteran’s Service Officer Mark Landis said: “We’re trying to honor anybody that has a tie to Burleigh County. Maybe they were born and raised here, maybe they moved here later, entered the service in Burleigh County. Maybe they live in Burleigh County, but they weren’t when they were in the service. They just need to have some sort of tie to Burleigh County.”

Funding for the project is open to donations through the city.

