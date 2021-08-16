Bismarck brothers qualify for National Fishing Championship for third time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A famous North Dakota fishing family is continuing to see success out on the lake. Logan and Ryan Bullinger of Century High School won their third North Dakota High School Fishing State Championship on Lake Audubon.

The Bullinger Brothers brought in five bass weighing nearly 16.5 lbs.

Their championship qualifies them for the 2022 National Championship next June in Alabama.

The boys competed in the National Championship in July where they finished 11th in the semi-finals.

