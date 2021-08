EAGLE PASS, TEXAS (KFYR) - The Bismarck 15′s picked up another win on Sunday at the Babe Ruth World Series, this time against Mississippi 8 to 5.

As a result, the team earned the #2 seed in the quarterfinal round.

They’ll next play Pennsylvania in a win or go home game in the quarterfinals.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 PM CDT on Monday.

