Bakken Energy reaches agreement to purchase DGC assets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bakken Energy announced Monday that it has reached agreement with Basin Electric Power Cooperative on key terms and conditions to purchase the assets of the Dakota Gasification Company and the owner of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant.

Located near Beulah, N.D., the Synfuels Plant will be transformed into the largest and lowest-cost, clean hydrogen production facility in the United States.

In June 2021, Bakken and Mitsubishi Power Americas announced they had entered into a strategic partnership to create a world-class clean hydrogen hub in North Dakota to produce, store, transport and locally capture and sequester carbon.

The Synfuels Plant facility will form the nucleus of a clean energy hub designed to aggressively advance regional, national and global decarbonization objectives through the development of clean hydrogen applications for the agriculture, power and transportation sectors.

The closing is subject to the satisfaction of specified conditions and expected to be completed by April 1, 2023.

The North Dakota Hydrogen Hub is expected to be commercially operational in late 2026 with a redevelopment budget for the broader hub including carbon capture and sequestration and hydrogen storage exceeding $2 billion.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.