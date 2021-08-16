Art class continues in Minot for those with Parkinson’s

MINOT, N.D. - An art series aimed at helping those with Parkinson’s will continue this week.

The next installment will teach students how to work with Hey Clay.

Tickets are discounted for those with Parkinson’s.

Organizers said the class will help improve motor skills, challenge cognitive thinking, and create new neuropathways.

“The next one coming up is the 18th this coming Wednesday at 3:30 P.M., and the support group will also be being held at the Edgewood Bistro,” said Shakin’ Parkinson’s Up Minot Support Group founder Holly Jacobs.

Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books owner Deb Peery will teach the class.

