Air quality worsens on Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Haze is generally a good indicator of bad air quality, however, that was not the case Monday morning. Sometimes, when haze settles in the upper atmosphere, it doesn’t always affect conditions on the ground. Because of this, the air quality in Bismarck was “good” on Monday morning, despite the hazy conditions.

Monday afternoon, however, as the haze settled down towards the ground level in Bismarck, air quality conditions worsened from “good” to “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as of 4 p.m. CDT.

It’s likely that the next few days will also be at an “unhealthy for sensitive groups” rating or worse as fires rage in the west.

