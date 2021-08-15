Advertisement

Woman dies in Adams County crash

Crash
Crash(AP)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old woman died after rolling her vehicle in Adams County.

Troopers say the driver was traveling on 8th Street NW, about 3.5 miles north of Bucyrus, when her car entered the east ditch, she overcorrected, and rolled her car into the west ditch.

Officials say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and died after being transported to a Bismarck hospital.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emme Aipperspach
Trip to Target saves Bismarck woman’s life
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Chad Isaak (left), Allison Rees, ATF imprint/impression analyst (right)
Investigators unsure of motive as Chad Isaak’s personal items were presented as evidence on day ten of trial
Hay
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for hay thieves

Latest News

One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Evening Weather 8/14/21
Evening Weather 8/14/21
Furbearer hunting and trapping
Furbearer
Reuniting after dog attack
Reuniting after dog attack