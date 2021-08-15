Woman dies in Adams County crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old woman died after rolling her vehicle in Adams County.

Troopers say the driver was traveling on 8th Street NW, about 3.5 miles north of Bucyrus, when her car entered the east ditch, she overcorrected, and rolled her car into the west ditch.

Officials say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and died after being transported to a Bismarck hospital.

