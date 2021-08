DEBRECEN, HUNGARY (KFYR) - The under 19 USA women’s basketball team would claim gold on Sunday after they took down Australia 70 to 52 in the World Cup Finals.

Lauren Ware had a solid outing as she put up 7 points with 5 rebounds.

USA was a perfect 7-0 at the World Cup tournament.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.