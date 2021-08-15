Advertisement

Sabre Dogs win 1st ever Expedition League Championship

Sabre Dogs
Sabre Dogs(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Aug. 14, 2021
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs clinched their first ever Expedition League championship on Saturday, defeating the Spearfish Sasquatch 8 to 1.

Souris Valley was ready from the get-go as they would put up a three spot in the bottom of the 1st.

The Sabre Dogs would follow that up with another three-run inning in the bottom of the 4th thanks to RBIs from Jared Breedwell and Justin Cooper.

The Sabre Dogs previously took game one, 11 to 4.

