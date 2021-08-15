One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Minot.

Police say they were called to a southwest Minot address around 7 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting, and found a 50-year-old woman dead.

Officers say they located the suspect, a 23-year-old man, a short distance away. Police say he was also dead.

The victim and suspect names are not being released at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said no other suspects are being sought after at this time.

