Century boys soccer opens season with 2-1 victory over West Fargo
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The defending state champions, the Century Patriots opened their 2021 season with a 2-1 victory over West Fargo on Saturday.
Ryan Ketterling would account for one of the goals for the Patriots.
Century (1-0) will next play Bismarck High on Tuesday. Gametime is at 7:30 PM.
In other prep soccer action, Legacy would fall to Fargo North 1-0 on Saturday.
