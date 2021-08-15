Advertisement

Century boys soccer opens season with 2-1 victory over West Fargo

Century High School
Century High School(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The defending state champions, the Century Patriots opened their 2021 season with a 2-1 victory over West Fargo on Saturday.

Ryan Ketterling would account for one of the goals for the Patriots.

Century (1-0) will next play Bismarck High on Tuesday. Gametime is at 7:30 PM.

In other prep soccer action, Legacy would fall to Fargo North 1-0 on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Emme Aipperspach
Trip to Target saves Bismarck woman’s life
Chad Isaak (left), Allison Rees, ATF imprint/impression analyst (right)
Investigators unsure of motive as Chad Isaak’s personal items were presented as evidence on day ten of trial
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Lauren Ware
Ware & Team USA punch ticket to World Cup Finals
Bismarck high football
Bismarck High Football gears up for the season
Sports Spotlight: Scott Reichenberger
U-Mary Marauders logo
U-Mary’s Ida Narbuvoll and D’Andra Morris earn Academic All-American honors through CoSIDA