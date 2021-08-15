Century boys soccer opens season with 2-1 victory over West Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The defending state champions, the Century Patriots opened their 2021 season with a 2-1 victory over West Fargo on Saturday.

Ryan Ketterling would account for one of the goals for the Patriots.

Century (1-0) will next play Bismarck High on Tuesday. Gametime is at 7:30 PM.

In other prep soccer action, Legacy would fall to Fargo North 1-0 on Saturday.

