DEBRECEN, HUNGARY (KFYR) - The USA under 19 women’s basketball team is on to finals after they took care of business against Hungary in the World Cup semifinals 75 to 42 today.

Lauren Ware would finish with 1 point and 4 boards in the victory.

Team USA will play Australia in the Gold medal game on Sunday. Tip-off is at 2:30 PM CDT.

