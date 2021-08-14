Advertisement

Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack

Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck man are getting a lot of attention for helping a woman at a dog park. They reunited for the first time Saturday since the woman’s dog was attacked.

This is the moment Josh and Brian are seeing each other for the first time since Wednesday’s attack.

“Hey, you comin’?” whistled Brian May.

The two only occasionally saw each other at the Century Dog Park, but they quickly joined forces when they heard someone screaming for help.

“People starting gathering at the fence so I kind of jogged over to see what was going on and I saw this big pile of dogs,” said Josh Ross.

Josh said he knew it was time to act when he realized there was a woman underneath that dog pile.

The pair said a larger dog attacked a smaller dog and the woman was caught in the middle trying to rescue her puppy.

Brian also jumped a fence and joined Josh in the scuffle.

“I just started trying to unleash leashed because they were all leashed together, all four of them,” said May.

Eventually, they were able to get the woman and the smaller dog out of the pile.

“She was that momma-bear that you hear about and I saw it in real life and that woman was fearless,” said May.

Josh posted about the experience on Facebook, and people commented that they were praying for the woman and the dog, some even called Brian and Josh heroes.

“Brian and I do not think of ourselves as heroes and we think that should just be everybody’s natural inclination,” said Ross.

The two haven’t spoken to the woman since the incident. They’re still hoping to meet with her soon and make sure she’s okay.

Brian is a Marine and Josh said he hopes the situation becomes an example of stepping up in a time of need.

