Turtle Mountain Community Schools release back to school plans

Turtle Mountain Community Schools
Turtle Mountain Community Schools(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. - Students within the Turtle Mountain Community School District are getting ready to head back to class at the end of August.

With concerns about the Delta variant in mind, education leaders have released two options for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents like Cherona Jerome said they are thankful to the school district for their transparency throughout the entire pandemic.

“Starting last year we did get phone calls and we did surveys so they kept us pretty involved in the whole process,” said Jerome.

The district released it’s back to school plans for the 2021 Fall semester.

Students age 11 and under in the Ojibwa Indian school and Turtle mountain Elementary will have the option of onsite or virtual learning.

Those choosing to go virtual will have to enroll in the Center for Distance Education.

Jerome said she’s grateful to have a choice.

“Personally I think it’s a little bit scary because I’m not too sure about the program so I’d rather have my own kids in school,” said Jerome.

Middle and High school students are planned to be fully on site with exceptions for those with medical conditions.

While a majority of school staff are fully vaccinated, as of now there are no vaccine requirements in place.

“It’s up to the parents if they want to get the kids vaccinated and if they do that’s going to be available to them through resources the school has through Indian Health Services,” said School Board President Allan Malaterre.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Thomas said that onsite instruction was a priority for the district but they are continuing to monitor state data and are ready to make changes as needed.

“Our communities’ concerned, and some are glad but some are really worried and we’re watching it and we’re doing the best we can because we want everybody to be safe and educated. So we’re figuring out what’s the best way to do it,” said Thomas.

Middle and High School is set to start back on Aug. 23 and Elementary school students will return Aug. 30.

The district is also implementing a mask mandate for everyone and will continue following Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Thomas said the system is also looking for outside instructors to make sure every child learning virtually will have the help that they need.

