Advertisement

North Dakota University System helps with policy preparations

policy preparations
policy preparations(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As universities  across the state continue to prepare their own back to school policies, the State Board of Higher Education is already helping them along.

The North Dakota University System is back at work with their covid-19 task force helping colleges and universities across the state prepare their policies.

The task force has returned to regular meetings due to the rise of the Delta variant, and is helping universities prepare their polices based on their own individual circumstances.

While the task force does advise mitigation strategies, and monitors state covid data to offer guidance, leaders said that due to North Dakota century code, any vaccine mandates for higher education students will not be coming from the state level.

“The statute does not allow us to set vaccination requirements, particularly for COVID-19, so we wouldn’t be setting those rules, and neither would any of the institutions,” said NDUS Vice Chancellor of Strategy Jerry Rostad.

Rostad said that while the state education institutions cannot mandate vaccines through policy they will continue to strongly recommend vaccines to students and make them easily available.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial

Latest News

Turtle Mountain Community Schools
Turtle Mountain Community Schools release back to school plans
Grant Edwards,
Dickinson boy with muscular dystrophy remains positive, receives GABR support
Local Census
Local Census data show big gains for Williams and McKenzie Counties
ND Department of Human Services looking to expand services for those with disabilities