Furbearer hunting and trapping regulations set

The Furbearer hunting and trapping regulations have been set, Mike Anderson tells us about some changes in this week's segment of North Dakota Outdoors.

The most noteworthy change to this year’s North Dakota furbearer regulations is hunting and trapping of bobcats.

“For the first time in just over 40 years, we’re expanding bobcat hunting and trapping opportunity to north and east of the Missouri River. And so the zones, the open, closed zones are going to change a little bit for that. We’re actually going to be using US Highway 83 as the dividing line,” said NDGF furbearer biologist Stephanie Tucker.

There is also a slight harvest increase to the river otter trapping season this year.

“Our harvest limit last year for river otters was 20. We increased that to 25 this year,” said Tucker.

North Dakota has a variety of trap set restrictions to prevent non-target capture of dogs, waterfowl and shorebirds. Innovations, such as floating colony traps and enclosed footholds, have all but eliminated the risk to non-targets captures. Therefore, unnecessary restrictions have been removed.

Coyote populations are heading downward compared to the long-term average.

“We’ve had some of the best years of coyote populations and coyote hunting that North Dakota has ever seen. And so you just can’t maintain that really high level of excellence all the time, wildlife populations fluctuate and coyotes are an example of that,” said Tucker.

With all the moisture on the landscape in the spring of 2020 muskrat populations were veering upwards.

“Unfortunately, the drought happened now and a lot of the muskrats that are taken from one year to the next are young of the year muskrats. And with drought conditions, there’s probably not as great a reproduction this summer for muskrats as there would be in a normal year,” said Tucker.

There are no changes to the mountain lion hunting season regulations.

“Western North Dakota is where most of the mountain lions are taken, that’s where breeding population is. The overall harvest limit for the early and late seasons is still 15,” said Tucker.

For a complete list of all the rules and regulations for hunting and trapping furbearers, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

