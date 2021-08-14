Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for hay thieves

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office received two reports of hay stolen out of ditches around the 25th St. SW and 109th Ave SW area of Dunn County (SW of Manning). According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, they believe the person(s) responsible are using a dually pick and roll truck to commit the thefts.

They ask that all residents in Dunn County be on alert for suspicious activity and report it to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office immediately or call 911. A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of the individual(s).

