Advertisement

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for hay thieves

Hay
Hay(Farm Rescue)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office received two reports of hay stolen out of ditches around the 25th St. SW and 109th Ave SW area of Dunn County (SW of Manning). According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, they believe the person(s) responsible are using a dually pick and roll truck to commit the thefts.

They ask that all residents in Dunn County be on alert for suspicious activity and report it to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office immediately or call 911. A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of the individual(s).

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road
Emme Aipperspach
Trip to Target saves Bismarck woman’s life

Latest News

hydrangeas
Dan’s Garden: Hydrangeas
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden
GABR helps Edwards family
GABR helps Edwards family
Trip that saved a life
Trip that saved a life