Dan’s Garden: Hydrangeas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most beautiful flowers is the hydrangeas. And they are in full bloom. Dan Cashman shows us.

Dan Cashman: “If you want color all summer, then that’s what you would get if you plant hydrangeas. They grow in the sun, they grow in the shade, and they started blooming about the first of June this year. And here it is, in early to mid-August already, and they’ll be blooming until the end of September, and they’re just amazing.”

“There are a few different kinds of hydrangeas. These cone-shaped flowers are called PG hydrangeas and there are different varieties of them. PG stands for Paniculate Grandiflora, but it’s easier to say PG.”

“These big, round ones that are white and greenish-white are called smooth hydrangeas, and these are Anna Bells and there’s another one called Incrediball, and one of my favorites is called Bobo because it just doesn’t get too big. And then there’s Bloom Struck – the new blue one. And the amazing Summer Crush.”

“They bloom like this all summer. They like peat moss, they like sulfur, and they like aluminum sulfate. And there are tree-forms of hydrangeas like this, and this is Limelight, and they come as a little tree like this that you can have in your yard if you want something that only gets about eleven to twelve feet high.”

“So, hydrangeas are great, they’re colorful all the time, and you can cut them in the fall and hang them for dried flowers.”

“Next week, we’ll talk about more ideas for your garden. Until then, good gardening.”

