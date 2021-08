BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds walked around the Capital Ground Saturday morning to celebrate a healthy heart or to remember those lost due to heart conditions.

KFYR-TV’s Hope Sisk emceed the Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk. The regional American Heart Association wants to raise $30,000 for educational programs for the community.

