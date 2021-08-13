University of Mary receives 3.9 million dollar grant to protect school from landslides

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary hill looms large over south Bismarck. Recently, the school secured grants from the federal government to ensure the property’s longevity and safety for decades to come.

The University has received a $3.9 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to stabilize the west-facing bluff of the hill on which it sits.

“Since they’re on that bluff, if we hadn’t have done this, eventually it would start eroding up to the buildings, and it would become a life safety hazard. There would be potential for the buildings themselves to slip and fall and get destroyed and cause all kinds of issues. So this is a good project to help just prevent those impacts altogether,” said Justin Messner with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

This is the second of three mitigation projects at the University of Mary. The first was built last year and is a blueprint for what the next two will look like. The retaining wall from the first project was constructed in 2020, and it goes 70 feet into the ground, and 110 feet into the hill.

The grant means a bright outlook for members of the University of Mary community, who will have security against landslides for decades into the future.

“Being able to have solid footing - both literally and figuratively - in this sense, is really essential for us so that we can be successful for many years into the future, to continue to serve the Bismarck and Mandan community,” said Luke Seidling, director of the school’s physical plant.

The University was able to secure funding by collaborating with the county and state.

Seventy-five percent of the project will be paid for with the grant, the other 25% will be paid for by the University.

