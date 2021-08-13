Trip to Target saves Bismarck woman’s life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, a Bismarck woman felt faint while shopping at Target. Employees helped her find her way to the hospital — a move that potentially saved her life and how others are taking note.

Emme Aipperspach made what she thought would be a quick, simple trip to Target. But it was far from ordinary.

“I was just minding my own business, strolling around, having a look around, picking up some things I needed for my apartment and I ended up feeling very lightheaded. And I had that heatwave go over me and I was like, ‘Oh crap, that probably means I’m gonna go down,’” said Aipperspach.

The Target team helped her find her way to the hospital, where she had a stroke. Since it happened at Target instead of at home, she hasn’t experienced most of the detrimental physical effects associated with strokes.

“Had I not gone in I would’ve had a stroke at home by myself because I live alone. So, really, just a lot of the right pieces fell into place for me,” said Aipperspach.

When Aipperspach returned to Target a week later, she received a gift basket and a hand-written note from one of the employees who helped her out.

“We all ran around the store picking out things we thought Emme would like,” said Travis Parker, human resources director for the Bismarck Target store.

Aipperspach took to Tiktok to share the team’s kindness, and it went viral.

“I made the Tiktok initially to post it to my Facebook for my friends and family to see, but then it took about 24 hours and it really took off. And I was kind of shocked,” said Aipperspach.

Parker isn’t on social media and was on vacation when the post exploded.

“I open it and here’s Emme on a Tiktok and I said, ‘Oh!’ I said, ‘Did Emme get the basket?’ and he’s like ‘Watch the Tiktok Travis, she got the basket.’ It was pretty cool, it was just fun to see that somebody really appreciated it and that it meant something to her to get that from us,” said Parker.

Aipperspach’s post has been seen over 300,000 times on Tiktok alone.

Thankfully, Aipperspach has bounced back from the stroke and last week she went on a five-mile hike. Parker said the Bismarck store has seen a bump in applications from people who saw the Tiktok and said it seems like a nice place to work.

