Surrey Public School prepares to welcome students back

SURREY, N.D. – Schools around the state are preparing for back to school.

Fourth grade teacher Amber Thorne said this will be her first year of teaching without strict COVID restrictions.

“My first year teaching was distance learning my second year teaching was pandemic teaching,” said Thorne.

But this year leadership said all that will change.

“We’re excited. It will be nice to have everybody back in the building no more distance learning things are back to normal,” said Surrey School Dean of Students Brad Hoffarth.

Thorne said she and other teachers have been busy preparing to welcome back students and reintegrating distance learners back into the classroom atmosphere.

“We spend a lot of times those first couple of weeks just going over classroom procedures like ‘When do I get up to sharpen my pencil; how do I ask to go to the bathroom, and where do I turn in homework on the computer. They just hit a button and clicked submit,” said Thorne.

For the full back-to-school plan visit the surrey school website.

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.