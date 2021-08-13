Support for new hospital in Rugby

RUGBY, N.D.- The board of directors at the Heart of America Hospital in Rugby met with Sen. John Hoeven, R- N.D., Friday to discuss efforts on building a new hospital.

The directors spoke about the need for a new building. The current building was constructed more than a century ago and requires much more maintenance than it is worth.

There’s no room for technological expansion, and the future of medicine includes things like telehealth.

A new facility would provide the best care needed for those who depend on the hospital.

One of the directors spoke about the impact it has on a community.

“It’s like a three-legged stool. There’s the small businesses, the school, and the hospital. If you lose one of those, it’s hard for a small community to stand,” said Tanner Johnson, a member of the building committee.

Heart of America is the largest employer in Rugby, with more than 300 staff. The construction of a new hospital would not only add space, but it would also add economic growth.

“Our architect firms we interviewed, I put them all on the spot and said, ‘We’re hiring you to do what’s going to be the largest economic project this community has ever seen in the history of our town. And we are really setting up, if this project goes through, we are setting up probably the next 50 years of our community for economic success,’” said Kevin Leier, another member of the building committee.

The hospital is applying for USDA funds in the coming months and should be notified of the approval in early spring.

There is a purchase agreement for a plot of land on the north side of Highway 2 near Gooseneck Implement.

