State updates juvenile justice program for the first time since the 60s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the recent legislative session, the North Dakota House and Senate passed sweeping reforms to the juvenile justice system. On Wednesday, the Interim Judiciary Committee reviewed a study linked to the legislation that will provide information to support the implementation of the new law.

“I guess the 30,000-foot-level objective here is really to do the best we can for the young people that come into contact with the juvenile justice system. So that’s where some of the research becomes helpful,” said Representative Kim Koppelman of West Fargo, chair of the Interim Judiciary Committee.

“What it’s about is providing kids with the services they need instead of taking this attitude that any kid that gets in trouble, just put them in juvenile detention and that’ll fix it. It’s sort of like saying that any person that commits a crime, put them in prison and that’ll fix it. No,” said Senator JoNell Bakke of Grand Forks, a primary sponsor of the legislation.

Parts of the law have already gone into effect and other parts will go into effect next year to allow time for implementation planning. The reform is the first major overhaul of the juvenile justice system in North Dakota since 1969.

