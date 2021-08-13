Ribfest returns to Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The biggest event for Watford City is back this year bringing delicious food and entertainment.

The “Best of the West Ribfest” has been a yearly tradition featuring a number of groups from across the state competing to see who can make the best ribs. The winner of the contest wins the “Best of the West Ribfest” trophy and a $1,000 cash prize. After canceling the event last year, competitors are happy to be back serving ribs to the community.

“People are getting together and eating again, and we’re here to cook for them,” said Eric Flemming, Cook for Bad Boys Barbecue.

“All we’re doing is having fun and raising money for some things and having a fun day. Hopefully, we can place again,” said Glenn Wahus, Adjutant for the American Legion Post 29.

Officials with the event say this is expected to be their biggest year yet.

The event is free, with ribs served starting at 6 p.m. Ribfest caps off with country star Wynonna Judd performing Friday at 8 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

