Advertisement

Ribfest returns to Watford City

Williston's "Best of the West Ribfest"
Williston's "Best of the West Ribfest"(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The biggest event for Watford City is back this year bringing delicious food and entertainment.

The “Best of the West Ribfest” has been a yearly tradition featuring a number of groups from across the state competing to see who can make the best ribs. The winner of the contest wins the “Best of the West Ribfest” trophy and a $1,000 cash prize. After canceling the event last year, competitors are happy to be back serving ribs to the community.

“People are getting together and eating again, and we’re here to cook for them,” said Eric Flemming, Cook for Bad Boys Barbecue.

“All we’re doing is having fun and raising money for some things and having a fun day. Hopefully, we can place again,” said Glenn Wahus, Adjutant for the American Legion Post 29.

Officials with the event say this is expected to be their biggest year yet.

The event is free, with ribs served starting at 6 p.m. Ribfest caps off with country star Wynonna Judd performing Friday at 8 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial

Latest News

Traffic light
City of Minot updates traffic light system
MHS cheer camp
Minot High School Cheer Team learns new techniques from UCA Cheer Camp
Purple Heart Wall of Honor
Purple Heart Wall of Honor
Heart of America Hospital in Rugby
Support for new hospital in Rugby