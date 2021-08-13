MINOT, N.D. - Wreaths Across America will set up their Purple Heart Wall of Honor at the Dakota Territory Air Museum on Saturday at 2 p.m.

During the event, World War II veterans Lynn Aas, Johnnie Benter, and John Sinn will be recognized for their service.

Leadership with Wreaths Across America has been taking the display to different businesses.

They hope to make August a time to celebrate the men and women who have been given the honor because August 7 is Purple Heart Day.

“With this wall of honor, we would like it to be a travel wall. We would like to invite any businesses that would like to have this traveling wall of honor on display,” said Richard Reuer, Wreaths Across America event coordinator for Minot Civil Air Patrol.

Since 1917, roughly 1.8 million purple hearts have been awarded.

