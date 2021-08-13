Project Bee to hold diaper giveaway next week

MINOT, N.D. – Project Bee, formally known as the Minot YWCA, will host its second diaper giveaway early next week.

It will be held on Aug. 17, it will be held Pink’s in Ruthville from 4 to 6 p.m.

Anyone in need of diapers pre-registers using the link on the Project Bee Facebook Page.

“People don’t even realize that they qualify for diapers. Military qualifies for diapers you don’t have to be of low economic status in order to qualify. so we just want everyone to know that this opportunity is available to them,” said Allie Walsh, Project Bee Development Director.

Pink’s will also donate $1 from every beverage sold between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. to Project Bee on the same day.

