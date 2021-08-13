ND Department of Human Services looking to expand services for those with disabilities

MINOT, N.D. - Department of Human Services staff are looking to expand in-home and community services for clients of a program that helps those with disabilities.

The program is called “Money Follows the Person.”

Staff said that year-to-date, they have helped 48 people with disabilities move from institutional settings to homes and apartments.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, August 17, from 1-4 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

The link to the meeting is located on the DHS website.

