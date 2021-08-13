Advertisement

ND airline boardings nearing pre-pandemic levels

(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a sudden drop nearly 18 months ago, airline boardings in North Dakota are now reaching levels equal to what they were before the pandemic.

The most recent boarding numbers show more than 92,000 passengers flew in the month of July. This is the largest number of monthly flyers North Dakota has had since the pandemic.

The Executive Director of the Aeronautics Commission Kyle Wanner said the latest passenger numbers have exceeded their expectations, and he hopes the demand for travel continues to trend upward.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial

Latest News

Bismarck high football
Bismarck High Football gears up for the season
University of Mary retaining wall
University of Mary receives $3.9 million grant to protect school from landslides
Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill'n
Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n
Back-to-School Clothes & Accessories
Back-to-School Clothes & Accessories