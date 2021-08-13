ND airline boardings nearing pre-pandemic levels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a sudden drop nearly 18 months ago, airline boardings in North Dakota are now reaching levels equal to what they were before the pandemic.

The most recent boarding numbers show more than 92,000 passengers flew in the month of July. This is the largest number of monthly flyers North Dakota has had since the pandemic.

The Executive Director of the Aeronautics Commission Kyle Wanner said the latest passenger numbers have exceeded their expectations, and he hopes the demand for travel continues to trend upward.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.