Minot Symphony Orchestra encourages community to audition

By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Symphony Orchestra is inviting musicians from around the area to come and audition as they prepare for their new season.

The orchestra will hold auditions by appointment only on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Interested musicians are asked to go online to fill out a survey to schedule an audition time and get more information on requirements.

The deadline to complete the survey is Aug. 19.

You can also call the main office to schedule an appointment at 858-4228.

Music Director Efrain Amaya said all musicians are welcome to audition even high schoolers.

“We shake the community up if we find new players in town and some people do move around. And it’s a good thing to hear what’s out there, if people want to join it’s an opportunity to come and play,” said Amaya.

After having to limit the number of musicians on stage due to COVID-19, Amaya said the group hopes to return to their full capacity in their 96th season.

