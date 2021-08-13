Advertisement

Minot High School Cheer Team learns new techniques from UCA Cheer Camp

MHS cheer camp
MHS cheer camp(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot High School is kicking off their 2021 season with a UCA Cheer Camp.

The camp teaches the team new techniques, stunting, and safety standards.

“It really gets them game day ready and prepped. It’s a very collegiate-style, which really gives them that edge in the high school market and when they decide to go on and move to college on their own, they are already going to have that experience under their belt,” said Cheer Coach Aleena Pickett.

Senior and Cheer Captain Shay Green has been attending these camps since she was a freshman and noted her personal growth over the years.

“It’s kind of sad if you think about it, but also it’s kind of exciting to be a leader at this camp. I remember freshman year, I was standing in the back kind of hiding, and now I can help everyone else out,” said Shay Green.

MHS Cheer Team will be at their first game on Aug. 27.

