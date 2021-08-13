MHA Nation seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases among youth

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The MHA Nation COVID-19 task force is strongly recommending that everyone eligible to receive the vaccine do so, following an uptick of positive cases on the reservation, mostly of unvaccinated individuals.

They also said children make up 35% of current active cases.

The task force reports that, as of Thursday, there were 23 positive cases on the Fort Berthold Reservation, as opposed to zero cases in July.

They said of the 23 positives, 22 were unvaccinated, and one was a so-called “breakthrough” infection.

Active cases are in the New Town, Mandaree, Twin Buttes and Parshall segments.

Eight cases are 17 and younger; six between the ages of 18 and 40; six between 41 and 59; and three that are 60 and older.

None of the positive cases are from vendors or workers at the Little Shell Powwow Celebration going on Friday in New Town. Event organizers said all vendors and workers had to test negative before the event.

