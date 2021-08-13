Advertisement

MHA Nation seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases among youth

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The MHA Nation COVID-19 task force is strongly recommending that everyone eligible to receive the vaccine do so, following an uptick of positive cases on the reservation, mostly of unvaccinated individuals.

They also said children make up 35% of current active cases.

The task force reports that, as of Thursday, there were 23 positive cases on the Fort Berthold Reservation, as opposed to zero cases in July.

They said of the 23 positives, 22 were unvaccinated, and one was a so-called “breakthrough” infection.

Active cases are in the New Town, Mandaree, Twin Buttes and Parshall segments.

Eight cases are 17 and younger; six between the ages of 18 and 40; six between 41 and 59; and three that are 60 and older.

None of the positive cases are from vendors or workers at the Little Shell Powwow Celebration going on Friday in New Town. Event organizers said all vendors and workers had to test negative before the event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial

Latest News

North Dakota Youth Correctional Center
State updates juvenile justice program for the first time since the 60s
Proprioceptive Sensory System
NDTKids Red Door - 08/13/21
Surrey schools preparing
Surrey Public School prepares to welcome students back
Remembering Officer Fauler
Minot Police to honor officer killed in the line of duty 100 years ago