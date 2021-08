BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What good is grilling if you can’t have a little fun while doing it, right? And no one has a better time than our next two guests.

You can catch these guys on Sunday afternoon on West Dakota Fox at 5 o’clock central time, but today they’re with us.

Grillologists Mad Dog and Merrill are joining us from Watford City.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.