Advertisement

FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matthew Redding, FEMA’s Deputy Director of Individual Assistance, says the agency has paid more than $1 billion to 150,000 people who have applied for help covering coronavirus funeral expenses.

The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can provide proof their family member died of COVID-19 and had qualified expenses not covered by some other source.

Redding says the U.S. government has no projected end date for the funeral assistance.

“FEMA has sufficient resources to continue this mission as the nation continues to grapple with so much loss,” he said.

In some cases, there’s been assistance for multiple family members since the program launched nearly three months ago. FEMA has provided funeral assistance in the past but never on this scale.

More than 619,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Japan races to vaccinate after Olympics as coronavirus surges

— In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

— President Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

— US authorizes extra COVID-19 vaccine for people with weak immune systems

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Dreadlocked dog and her stylist
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against...
Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts