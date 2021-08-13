Dickinson boy with muscular dystrophy remains positive, receives GABR support

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re about two weeks away from the Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race, which benefits young people with cerebral palsy and related conditions.

He’s a Dickinson youth on a mission.

“My name is Grant Edwards,” said Grant Edwards, Dickinson

An eleven-year-old who wants to educate others about his muscular dystrophy.

“Is when your muscles, they break down,” said Grant.

While showing them he can be like any other kid.

“I’m not going to stop,” said Grant. Sometimes I play baseball outside, I play soccer sometimes. I really like Legos because I can have my imagination go crazy and build awesome things.”

Grant was born with genetic deficiency. His mother says they didn’t know it affected him until he turned four-years-old. Since then, he has done therapies to help with his mobility.

“It really helps me, and it feels really good on my legs too,” said Grant.

“It’s helped Grant a lot over the years,” said Mallory Edwards, Dickinson.

Another source of support for Grant and his family is the Great American Bike Race. The annual stationary bike relay in Bismarck raises money for the Sanford Health Foundation, a fund that covers health needs not covered by insurance.

For Grant, it helped with purchasing a scooter, a stair lift, a shower chair, and a ramp for their house. The equipment helps Grant stay mobile and keeps him comfortable.

“We’re very grateful for GABR stepping in and helping out with those expensive costs,” said Mallory.

But Grant says the most important source of support is his family.

“My brother is probably the best little brother someone could ever have, and my mom and dad are the best mom and dad someone could ever have, they help me a lot,” said Grant.

The race is on Saturday August 28th and for the first time will be at the Bismarck Event Center.

