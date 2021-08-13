Advertisement

Clients of North Dakota’s TNAF program asked to fill out survey

North Dakota's TNAF
North Dakota's TNAF(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A program that provides families in need with financial assistance and other services is asking their clients how they can improve by putting out a survey.

Any client present or past who has benefited from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program is asked to participate.

The link is on the Department of Human Services website.

Since 2019 the program has helped nearly 1,000 families in the state per month.

“We were approved from the office of family assistance technical assistance to conduct an environmental scan of the (TANF) program and this survey is a part of that process,” said TANF Program Administrator Joan Schatz.

The average TANF benefit is $323 a month.

