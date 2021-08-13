City of Minot updates traffic light system

MINOT, N.D. - The city of Minot is making changes to its traffic signal network to improve timing and system effectiveness.

The city’s Traffic Department has been working on reprogramming traffic signals since February of last year.

Each light is also being updated with new technology to allow staff to monitor and make adjustments from a central computer.

The department said updating the timing of the lights lowers crash potential and increases traffic flow.

“We’re doing a full resent of signal timing throughout Minot. We looked at the reds, yellows, walks, don’t walks, that’s kind of our standard for every intersection. And then we’re looking at ways we can move people through multiple intersections at a time,” said Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz.

Joersz said that more than 20 traffic signals have been updated and money for an Advanced Transportation Management System has been included in the city’s 2022 budget.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.