Advertisement

City of Minot updates traffic light system

Traffic light
Traffic light(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The city of Minot is making changes to its traffic signal network to improve timing and system effectiveness.

The city’s Traffic Department has been working on reprogramming traffic signals since February of last year.

Each light is also being updated with new technology to allow staff to monitor and make adjustments from a central computer.

The department said updating the timing of the lights lowers crash potential and increases traffic flow.

“We’re doing a full resent of signal timing throughout Minot. We looked at the reds, yellows, walks, don’t walks, that’s kind of our standard for every intersection. And then we’re looking at ways we can move people through multiple intersections at a time,” said Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz.

Joersz said that more than 20 traffic signals have been updated and money for an Advanced Transportation Management System has been included in the city’s 2022 budget.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak (left), gun and knife found in Isaak's residence (right)
Investigators testify to gun parts found in Chad Isaak’s freezer and knife in his washer on day nine of trial
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial

Latest News

MHS cheer camp
Minot High School Cheer Team learns new techniques from UCA Cheer Camp
Purple Heart Wall of Honor
Purple Heart Wall of Honor
Williston's "Best of the West Ribfest"
Ribfest returns to Watford City
Heart of America Hospital in Rugby
Support for new hospital in Rugby