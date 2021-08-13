CHI St. Alexius to require employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius announced Thursday they would be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021, according to a release on the healthcare provider’s website.

The release indicates that the requirement also applies to “all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within our facility.”

Other major providers in the state, including Sanford, Altru, and Essentia, have announced similar vaccination requirements for employees.

Trinity Health in Minot said that as of Thursday they would not be requiring vaccinations but would be strongly encouraging them, and expanding access to vaccines.

