Advertisement

Burgum statement on Biden administration’s call for OPEC to increase oil production to reduce gas prices

North Dakota oil wells
North Dakota oil wells(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today in response to the Biden administration’s statement suggesting OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) increase oil production to offset high fuel prices.

“This is another glaring example of the Biden administration’s failed and misguided energy policies, including issuing executive orders restricting U.S. energy production and transportation, putting up red tape and creating regulatory roadblocks,” Burgum said. “Instead of urging foreign nations to boost oil output to reduce U.S. gasoline prices, the administration should be encouraging and supporting states like North Dakota to increase oil production to pre-pandemic levels to reduce our reliance on foreign energy sources. We can and should be selling energy to our friends and allies, not buying it from nations that oppose U.S. interests. The White House’s call for OPEC to ‘do more’ to support global recovery and reduce the price at the pump is wrong for American workers, consumers and our nation’s energy security.”

“We have the resources, the skill and the drive to usher in a new era of U.S. energy independence, and the administration should focus on supporting America instead of looking overseas and increasing our dependence on others,” Burgum continued. “And anyone who cares about the global environment should be insisting that the U.S. produce its own energy, since we produce energy cleaner and safer here than anywhere else. Mr. President, please, let us do what we do best – fuel and feed the world.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
"The tree in the middle of the road" in Bismarck
All about the tree in the middle of the road

Latest News

Surrey Public School
Surrey Public School prepares to welcome students back
Little food pantries Dickinson
Dickinson resident, business owner work together to fill little free pantries
Minot Schools approve back to school COVID policies
iCan Swim Camp
iCan swim camp gives kids with disabilities time in the pool