Bismarck High Football gears up for the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck High Demons graduated 25 seniors from last year’s team. Now, with a newly built offensive line, a second-year starting quarterback, and a lot of unanswered questions, the Demons are gearing up for another successful season.

For coach Mark Gibson and his Bismarck Football coaching staff, the daily grind is simple.

“We as coaches have to be motivated to be here, and if we’re not, then you gotta find different coaches,” said Gibson.

And when it comes to the guys, the seniors know their first job.

“Keep going for the younger groups, they look up to you, so keep working. Keep that leadership going,” said Caden Fischer.

“Well, I definitely use my leadership skills. I definitely try and lead by example... become the best leader I can,” said Conor Hedges.

For coach Gibson, two decades after taking over the program, he’s found his own recipe for success. That success brought seven wins a year ago, but things ended much sooner than anticipated.

“I think the big thing last year is we had a very good football team, had a lot of seniors. You know those kids were pretty dedicated, plus with your COVID season we got hit by the COVID bug right around the semis, and so it definitely affected us, those are hopefully things in the past and behind us,” said Gibson.

With a new O-Line and a second-year quarterback in Caden Fischer to run the offense, it gives his coaches a good feeling.

“As a quarterback, a lot of the younger kids look up to you, so it starts in the weight room, starts at practice, having energy, they gotta look up to you to work hard and prepare for the regular season,” said Fischer.

To pick up the pieces from a disappointing ending, it starts with attitude. If the holes are filled, the Demons expect to be back where they’re used to going.

“Well, it’s yet to be determined. You’d like to think so. You’d like to think they’re a little bit more hungry to take it to another step, but you know I think our program is used to being in the state finals many, many times, and I think it’s something that these kids haven’t quite sunk in what it takes to get there,” said Gibson.

The Demons open up their season on August 26th at home against Mandan.

